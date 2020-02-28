Features To Consider When Buying Waterproof Mattress Protector

Share

A waterproof mattress protector does a defensive job to keep your mattress in proper condition for a long time. The protector is not quite expensive, so the buying process will take a different dimension compared to when you are buying a mattress.

However, you still need to consider a few things before making that final buying decision. There are different types of materials, shapes, and sizes of protectors in the market. It is vital to select the right product that provides exactly what you need.

This content shall provide information on the various features of a waterproof mattress protector. With this guide, you can make an informed buying decision when selecting an appropriate protector for your mattress.

Waterproof Mattress Protector Buying Guide 2020

Breathability

Of course, those who are concerned about temperature should look for mattress protectors that offer more breathability. Materials like synthetic blends and rayon are great for this. They will prevent heat retention and even improve cooling.

When buying a breathable and comforting waterproof mattress protector, you should be aware of the fact that if the material is not supportive for reducing heat and may not be able to reduce the temperature or heat building issues, it could be quite disturbing because you may not get a comfortable sleep overnight. As a fact when you sleep, your body will be resting on the same posture for quite some time and if heat builds up it will cause sweating and issues may arise if you are not sure about what to do.

In that case, if you know how you can find a breathable mattress protector to protect the mattress for back pain, that is waterproof as well, it can help a lot. It is important because if the airflow is reasonable and the mattress protector reduces the chances of heat building up in the bed, it surely controls skin problems and itching due to the sweating problems. In turn, the user gets a comfortable sleep without any problems.

This also helps in playing a great role in supporting better sleep health. Because of the fact if you have issues while sleeping it affects the general bodily health.

Allergies and bed bugs

Some waterproof mattress protectors come with complete encasement for maximum protection. This will protect you against bed bugs and other pest nuisances in your mattress. You can select those with zippered cover.

However, they may be more difficult to remove and enclose when you want to wash. If you are allergic, this should be the least of your worries. You will be better off with an enclosed case that provides complete protection.

Noise

If you are buying the mattress protector for your baby’s mattress, you should select one that doesn’t make so much noise. Babies usually roll a lot while sleeping. It could affect their sleep and wake them up in the middle of the night.

It will also be uncomfortable for the mother if they have to wake up every time during their night rest hours. Some materials with plastic-like feel are prone to this. You can select a product with synthetic blends. These are quieter.

Comfort

Although your mattress has the major role to play in this, the protector can add more comfort as well. Normally, the thicker the protector, the more comfortable you will feel. Some mattress protectors come with cotton material or a padded material at the inner side.

It adds extra levels of comfort to the user. This will be great for those who have a mattress that doesn’t provide enough comfort for them. But if you already have a very comfortable mattress, you may decide to opt for a thin protector.

Warranty

Waterproof mattress protectors come with warranties ranging from 12 months to as much as 10 years. Look for a mattress protector that comes with a warranty. It will also be nice to read through the warranty too. Sometimes the warranty may come with certain exclusions you may not be aware of.

Durability and performance

Some waterproof materials are more durable than others. A particular vinyl material may not have the same quality as another vinyl material from another product. The materials may differ. This means they will provide different levels of waterproofing and durability. When buying a waterproof mattress protector, stick to a reputable brand. They are more likely going to maintain their quality because of their reputation.

Fitting and sizing on the mattress

Though sometimes you can find waterproof mattress protector for your mattress with accurate sizing and measurements. In some cases, you may also be able to find custom made mattress protectors. But in case if you are looking for a ready-made the cover on the market you can surely find a suitable one from the sellers online and from the local market as well.

It is better to find out the best fitted waterproof mattress protector because if the cover or the protector is not fitted along with the mattress, it would be an awful experience and you will not be able to sleep comfortable or keep the bedsheets stable on your bed.

Fitting and well-formed closure are necessary to enjoy the comfort on your bed and keep it waterproof as well.

What styles are available in the market?

Waterproof mattress protectors come in 3 different styles. It will be helpful to know the different styles to know which one is more appropriate for your home.

Fully zippered protector

This style comes with a zippered design. It encloses all the six sides of your mattress as it offers the best protection for your mattress. It doesn’t only protect the upper section of the mattress, but also the side sections. If you are worried about allergies and bedbugs, this type of protector will be ideal for you. However, they are usually more expensive.

Fitted protectors

These styles have fitted corners used to keep the mattress protector in place. It is designed in a similar way as a fitted bed sheet. The only difference is that the protector comes with a shield to guide the mattress against external substances.

Fitted pad protector

They are closely designed like the fitted protectors. However, these ones come with the extra comfortable pad at the upper section. Some come with cotton material while others come with memory foam material.

This style of a mattress protector is great for those who want to improve the comfort level of their mattress. If you feel your mattress does not provide enough comfort, you should consider this mattress protector. But if your mattress is soft and comfortable enough, the fitted pads within this protector won’t provide any additional comfort.

Complete waterproof materials for a mattress protector

There are two basic materials for waterproof mattress protection: the polyurethane and vinyl fabric.

Polyurethane

Ever since polyurethane was introduced in the waterproofing industry, so many companies have used it as a waterproof backing on their product. Many mattress protector companies use this material to provide waterproofing feature for their fabric. The polymer material is quite effective. It can be thermally bonded or laminated to hold it tightly to the protector. This is breathable too. That is why it is the preferred type of waterproof material for mattress protectors.

Vinyl

Some protectors come with vinyl material instead. They have very effective waterproofing feature too. But there is a problem with vinyl material. A lot of products manufactured with this material contain phthalates. This raises some health concern for pregnant women and young babies. But the top quality vinyl mattress protectors are free of the chemical. So you could do well to check the label when you are buying a vinyl product.

Other materials used for waterproof mattress protectors

There are other different waterproof materials used for mattress protector apart from the primary ones mentioned above. Some are relatively quiet when you roll on them. Others are not.

Also, some perform better than others when it comes to their primary waterproofing role. Some other fabrics are known for their durability too. Most waterproof protectors use a waterproof material (vinyl or polyurethane) at the underside and a comfortable material at the top. Materials used at the top side include:

Polyester

This has less water absorption and more breathability. The material can have a different feel, depending on how it is manufactured. But many top quality polyester protectors have a soft feel with good waterproofing feature.

Cotton

Cotton is usually smooth and soft. This is why they are more commonly used for beddings and clothes. However, they are not that great for waterproofing. Most waterproof protector companies include this fabric because of its comfort. However, they prefer backing up the cotton material with a waterproof fabric.

Lyocell

Some protectors are designed with wood-pulp textile material. These are not too rampant like vinyl waterproof materials. They are not completely waterproof but they perform better than rayon or polyester.

Rayon

Rayon also has the breathable feel and a little soft feel as well. But it’s made of semi-synthetic material which may not provide enough waterproof features as vinyl or polyurethane materials.

Blends

Recently, some companies have started designing waterproof mattress protectors with blends of two or more materials. They do this to provide a particular waterproof performance or feel for the product.

Conclusion

Waterproof mattress protectors prevent mattresses from becoming susceptible to fluids. While doing this important task, some of them even provide better comfort. However, there are different types and materials used for these protectors. It is imperative to consider certain features before settling for a particular product. With the above features, we are sure you’re now well informed to make the right buying decision.